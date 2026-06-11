CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield couple accused of breaking into Skills machines in various locations before fleeing from police waived their rights to preliminary hearings Wednesday during centralized court.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Sydney Helen Peteuil, 25, and Seth Daniel Bourlier, 24, with felony counts of conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. They also face misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, conspiracy/criminal mischief, and criminal mischief for their actions on May 30.

Police also filed charges of felony receiving stolen property, felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, felony disposition of a vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and multiple traffic summaries against Bourlier.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a caller from Pinnacle Vending reported that suspects were breaking into Skills machines at a West Front Street address on May 30. The caller described the suspects as two people, one wearing a black bandana and a black leather jacket, and the other wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a motorcycle helmet. When officers arrived, they were unable to find the suspects. Another call came in from the vending company stating that the same individuals were attempting to break into Skills games at a car wash on Route 879.

Upon arrival, officers saw two people sprinting away, mounting a black Indian motorcycle with a New York state registration, and fleeing the scene.

Officers followed the motorcycle as it traveled south on Route 879. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and accelerated to evade police. The motorcycle then turned right onto River Road, traveling at speeds reportedly in excess of 70 miles per hour. It continued onto High Level Road and then to Mount Joy Road, where it crashed at a dead end near a cemetery, police said.

The female rear passenger carried two backpacks during the pursuit. Officers took both her and the driver, identified as Bourlier, into custody. Bourlier advised police he was carrying a fake firearm in his waistband, which an officer removed.

Police found cash and latex gloves in the pockets of both suspects. In a black backpack, police allegedly located $1,759, a hacksaw, a crowbar, a pry bar, an oscillating saw, and bolt cutters. The other backpack contained pry bars, a hammer, and an impact driver.

Peteuil allegedly advised police that Bourlier had kidnapped her and was forcing her to commit the acts against her will. Emergency medical services were called to the scene to render aid after she complained of pain from the crash. Medical professionals cleared her before police took her to the county jail.

In her interview with police, Peteuil allegedly claimed she was not with Bourlier all night and said there was possibly another incident involving two unknown individuals at an establishment with Skills machines on Turnpike Avenue. She reported that another car wash on Fullerton Street may have also been targeted. When an officer checked that business, he noticed three coin-operated machines were forced open and money was missing. A search of Peteuil and Bourlier’s residence uncovered $295, primarily in quarters, according to police.

Police said the vehicle identification number on the motorcycle was ground off. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reportedly confirmed the vehicle had been stolen.

In addition to this case, Peteuil and Bourlier are each charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with alleged May 17 thefts from Tractor Supply in Clearfield totaling $1,082.94. They also face misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property charges for allegedly stealing items worth $319.98 from the Clearfield Rural King on May 20.

Their six cases now move to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Bourlier is being held at the county jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, while Peteuil’s bail is set at $15,000 monetary in total.

Bourlier is also charged separately with breaking into a cash box and stealing flowers from a stand on Bridge Street in Clearfield. His preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for June 17, with bail set at $25,000 monetary.