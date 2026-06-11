BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The countdown is on for the 2026 Brookville Laurel Festival, with a week of community events, entertainment, and longtime traditions set to get underway this weekend.

Festival activities officially begin Saturday, June 13, with Art in the Park in Brookville’s Town Square. The annual event will feature artists, crafters, and vendors while offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate local creativity in the heart of downtown.

Other highlights scheduled throughout the week include the Car and Bike Show, Kids Night, Manufacturing Tours, the Relay for Life, the Joe Johnston Arts Day, and much more.

The festival concludes Saturday, June 20, with the Brookville Laurel Festival Grand Parade, followed by the fireworks display.

Check out the full schedule below.

Festival organizers remind attendees that event schedules are subject to change and encourage residents and visitors to follow the Brookville Laurel Festival’s social media channels for updates throughout the week.

Schedule from Brookville Laurel Festival Facebook page.

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