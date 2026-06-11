HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) to help law enforcement officers find fentanyl within their communities passed the Senate Judiciary Committee today and goes to the full Senate for its consideration.

House Bill 1344 would develop standards to certify police dogs trained to detect fentanyl. It passed the House unanimously in March, and Armanini hopes it receives the same kind of support in the Senate on its way to becoming law.

“This is an important measure to keep dangerous and often fatal drugs off our streets. It’s also common sense,” Armanini said. “I’m going to continue to advocate for quick and thorough review of House Bill 1344 in the Senate.”

Fentanyl is involved in one in four opioid-related deaths in Pennsylvania. Armanini has spoken to police and dog trainers seeking to have certification standards developed for law enforcement K-9 units.