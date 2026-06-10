PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Jefferson County Jail inmate participating in a work release program walked away from a job site in Reynoldsville on Monday afternoon and remains at large, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police at the Punxsutawney station said 35-year-old Eric Dwayne Bailes had been assigned to work release and was employed at Utilities and Industries in Reynoldsville.

Troopers said Bailes left the premises sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8, and did not return.

A full extradition warrant has been issued, according to police. Authorities said charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Anyone with information about the inmate’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Jefferson County Adult Probation.

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