Richard (Rick) Ray Philip Delp, 40, of Falls Creek, lost a long courageous battle with an extended illness on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born June 23, 1985, in DuBois, he was the son of Dennis R. and Bridget A. Fuller Delp.

He was a 2003 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic School (DCC).

At the time of his passing, he was employed at Dunlap Lawn and Garden, where he worked for over 16 years as a service manager.

Rick was a soccer coach for many years. Rick also loved to hunt, fish, golf, and bowl, and was an avid animal lover.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Paige; his son, Eric; his brothers, Ronald (Samantha) Delp and Ryan (Chalcie) Delp; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, godchildren, and tons of friends and their children.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Delp.

As per Rick’s wishes, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Interment will be at Morningside Cemetery, 1865 Bee Line Hwy, DuBois, PA 15801, beside his brother.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

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