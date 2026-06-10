CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Ongoing questions regarding the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) and the county’s public comment policy topped the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Tim Winters announced that the board is drafting a written public comment policy for a future vote. Until then, Winters said, the commissioners will continue prioritizing county residents and taxpayers and allotting 20 minutes total for public comment. He asked that everyone “maintain proper decorum.”

County Solicitor Heather Bozovich abruptly announced last month that the commissioners had adopted a new policy restricting public comment to county residents and taxpayers speaking strictly on agenda items within a limited timeframe. However, Commissioner Dave Glass said later in the meeting that he was unaware of the policy change and noted the commissioners needed to revisit the matter.

The first several speakers questioned the policy, asking what defines a resident or taxpayer and whether the restrictions violate the First Amendment. One individual cited the Sunshine Act, stating the law grants the public the right to comment on issues that are or may come before the board, requiring a reasonable opportunity for input before officials make a decision.

Several attendees also spoke regarding the MVPC, criticizing the record of the GEO Group and raising broader immigration concerns. Some argued that facility detainees are local residents not by choice and deserve a say in their situation.

Speakers asked the commissioners to investigate the percentage of detainees who entered the country legally, individuals trying to become citizens who were caught up in enforcement sweeps, and the percentage of detainees with criminal records. Attendees also read statements from family members and incarcerated individuals to the board.

Following public comments, the commissioners heard from Dennis Biancuzzo, director of business development for Mature Resources. Biancuzzo read a proclamation naming June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The proclamation designates elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue, encouraging community members to advocate for the safety, security, and contributions of older adults. Trinity United Methodist Church will host a social event on June 15 featuring activities and speakers, including a representative from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.