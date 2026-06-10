SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Fisher woman escaped with only suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Main Street in Shippenville Borough.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion, the crash occurred on June 3 at 5:42 p.m. on Main Street (State Route 322), just east of 1st Street in Shippenville Borough.

Police reported that Dallas W. Myers, 86, of Shippenville, was operating a 2023 Subaru Legacy traveling eastbound on Main Street. Traveling westbound at approximately 30 mph was Rosco D. Bickel III, 53, of Fisher, operating a 2012 Harley-Davidson FXDF motorcycle.

Police said Myers attempted to make a left-hand turn across the westbound lane to enter a driveway, and turned directly in front of the oncoming motorcycle. Bickel was unable to stop in time, and the motorcycle struck the Subaru, the report said.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Kari S. Bickel, 50, also of Fisher, suffered a suspected minor injury during the impact, but did not require medical transport, police said.

The report noted that Myers was using a lap belt, while both occupants on the motorcycle were wearing safety helmets at the time of the collision.

The Subaru Legacy sustained minor, non-disabling damage, while the motorcycle sustained disabling damage.

Myers was cited for a left turn violation as a result of the incident, the report said.

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