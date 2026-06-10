HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Senate on Monday approved legislation intended to strengthen the Commonwealth’s ability to investigate and prosecute human trafficking and prostitution-related offenses.

Senate Bill 45, sponsored by Sen. Cris Dush (R-25), passed the Senate by a 49-1 vote and now advances to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for consideration.

According to Dush, the legislation was requested and fully supported by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The bill would relocate most prostitution-related offenses into the human trafficking section of the state’s Crimes Code, increase penalties for several offenses, and place those crimes under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General’s Office.

Supporters say the changes would provide prosecutors and law enforcement agencies with additional tools to combat human trafficking operations across Pennsylvania.

“There are far too many people who would still have us believe that the ‘oldest profession’ is a ‘noble profession.’ Prostitution is neither noble, nor is it a profession,” Dush said. “No child ever aspires to be a prostitute. Senate Bill 45 specifically increases criminal penalties for those who prey upon vulnerable people who have been groomed, manipulated and forced into ‘The Life.’”

Dush emphasized that the legislation is focused on prosecuting traffickers, pimps, and those who exploit vulnerable individuals rather than victims themselves.

“The Johns, the pimps, the abusers of those young boys and girls are the targets,” Dush said. “Those that traffic children, those who rent the bodies of these young people trying to survive ‘The Life,’ those predators are the targets.”

The legislation was endorsed by the bipartisan, bicameral Pennsylvania Anti-Human Trafficking Caucus, which was established to advance anti-human trafficking legislation, educate lawmakers and the public, and advocate for organizations working to combat trafficking.

Dush said the bill’s passage comes at an important time as Pennsylvania prepares to host major events expected to draw large crowds, including FIFA World Cup 2026 activities, America250 celebrations, agricultural fairs, and other large gatherings.

“Tragically, these heavily crowded environments are all proven human trafficking hot spots, labor trafficking and especially, sex trafficking,” Dush said.

He also thanked fellow Anti-Human Trafficking Caucus leaders, including Sens. Maria Collett, Marty Flynn, and Kristin Phillips-Hill, along with Reps. Danilo Burgos, Kate Klunk, Clint Owlett, and Regina Young.

If approved by the House and signed into law, Senate Bill 45 would expand the Attorney General’s authority to investigate and prosecute offenses connected to human trafficking and prostitution throughout Pennsylvania.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

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