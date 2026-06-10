UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will offer a one-hour virtual cooking class on how to create flavorful, healthy meals using herbs and spices, “Let’s Cook with Herbs and Spices,” from noon to 1 p.m. July 8.

This webinar is for anyone interested in enjoying healthy food prepared with herbs and spices, pairing foods with herbs and spices, and creating a healthy eating pattern. Participants can learn simple techniques for selecting, storing, and using herbs and spices to enhance the aroma and flavor of their favorite dishes. Members of the Master Gardener program will present practical tips for growing herbs at home and resources from the Master Gardener program.

Additionally, participants can learn ways to use herbs and spices to create flavorful, long-lasting seasoning blends; tips for using different herbs and spices to flavor foods; strategies to use herbs and spices to cut back on salt, sugar and fats in meals; and simple cooking techniques for healthy eating.

Organizers note that whether one is new to cooking or looking to expand their skills, this interactive lesson offers practical tips, recipe ideas, and inspiration for building healthy eating habits and meals that taste great.

Space is limited, so preregistration is required. Registration deadlines vary by event. Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. The registration fee is $10.

A link to the recorded webinar will be emailed to registrants within 10 business days after the live event. The recording will be accessible for six months from the event date.

More information about the webinars is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-at-home-herbs-and-spices.