BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A young boy was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital with suspected serious injuries after being struck by a car in Big Run Borough over the weekend.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the incident occurred at 5:23 p.m. on June 7 along Watts Lane, south of W. Main Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.

Police reported that a 17-year-old female from Punxsutawney was operating a 2012 Kia Sorento traveling southbound on Watts Lane when a 9-year-old boy from Big Run ran onto the roadway. The driver of the Kia was unable to stop, and struck the juvenile.

Following the impact, the boy traveled approximately 15 feet from the initial point of collision, according to the report.

According to police, the boy suffered suspected serious injuries from the impact. He was transported to a landing zone by Sykesville Medical Emergency Services, and then flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to the report.

The teenage operator of the Kia, along with her two passengers—a 14-year-old female from Punxsutawney and a 16-year-old male from Big Run—all escaped injury, police said. They were all using seat belts.

Also assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services.

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