Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Abigail Best.

Name: Abigail Best

Name of school: North Clarion

Hometown: Lucinda

Parents: Rick and Autumn Best

Tell us about yourself: I was the president of junior historians, vice president of student council, secretary of senior class, member of national honor society and spark bible club. I have worked at the Wayside Inn restaurant for four years. In my free time I enjoy walking my dogs, spending time with friends and family, and being outside!

Graduate Spotlights on Explore are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic. Find them online at LaurelEye.com.

Laurel Eye Clinic — A Better Vision For You!

School activities and sports: Student council, NHS, Junior Historians, Spark Bible club

Awards:

*President’s Award for Educational Excellence

*Clouner Family Scholarship

*Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Scholarship

*Foreign Language Award

*Kiwanis Club of Clarion Scholarship

*Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Scholarship

*PennWest Merit Scholarship

*PennWest Honors Scholarship

*John W. Mochnick Honors Scholarship

*Richard W. Kooman Scholarship

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Sandrock

Favorite subject: Spanish

Favorite memories from school: Boycotting Pre Calc junior year

Future plans: Attend PennWest Clarion for Bachelor of Science in Nursing on Nurse Practitioner track

Advice for future students: Be kind to everyone- you never know what someone is going through

Pets: Ruby and Phoebe

Favorite brands: Hollister and American Eagle

Favorite movies: Anyone But You

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Megan Moroney

What is your favorite cafeteria food? Italian Wedgie

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Mini corn dogs

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Why or why not? No, the bun is connected!

Is a Pop-Tart just a sweet ravioli? Yes

Thank you’s: My parents, sister, grandparents, my work family, and my best friend-Megan Fenske

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each graduate who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on Explore. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Graduates who are interested can submit their information using this form.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

In addition to Laurel Eye Clinic, the following sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

The post Graduate Spotlight: Get to Know Future Nurse Abigail Best appeared first on exploreJefferson.