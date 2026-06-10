CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A lengthy executive session during the Clearfield Borough Council’s regular meeting last Thursday led to a second meeting on Monday evening, both of which concluded without any official action.

Council President Ann Jane Ross noted Thursday that the council was entering an executive session for personnel matters regarding the code enforcement officer’s position. The council then met for a brief regular session on Monday.

After calling the meeting to order and hearing public comment, Ross said the council was going to hold an executive session for personnel and that action may “possibly” be taken.

The borough stopped the live feed on its Facebook page for the executive session, but the broadcast did not resume for the remainder of the evening.

GANT News reached out to the borough on Tuesday morning. Officials from the borough said via a phone call that no action took place following the executive session on any of the agenda items, and the council subsequently adjourned. No other special meetings for council, or extensions of the last regular meeting, have been announced as of press time.

Council hold its next regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18.