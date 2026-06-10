CLEARFIELD, PA– Clearfield Elks Lodge #540 had three students place at the state level in the annual Elks Americanism Essay Contest.

Seventh graders Libby Albright placed first in the entire state and Joshua Chimenti placed second. Eighth grader Brilee ReoNason placed second in the state.

“We are very proud to have three state place winners here in Clearfield, it is unusual to have one Lodge with multiple winners,” said Elk Susan Williams, Essay contest coordinator.

This year’s essay contest theme was “What Does Service To Your Country Mean To You?”