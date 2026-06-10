JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State police reported separate incidents in Jefferson County, including a harassment charge in Young Township, a suspected drug-impaired driving arrest in Summerville Borough, and a purse theft investigation in Falls Creek Borough that was later resolved.

Harassment Case in Young Township

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, a 48-year-old Punxsutawney man was charged following a harassment investigation at a residence along Snyder Hill Road in Young Township at approximately 6:00 p.m. on June 7.

Police identified the victim as a 44-year-old Punxsutawney woman and said a non-traffic citation was filed following the investigation.

Summerville Stop Leads to DUI Charges

In a separate incident, state police conducted a traffic stop along the 12600 block of Harrison Street in Summerville Borough at approximately 8:51 p.m. on June 6.

Troopers said a 29-year-old Monroeville man displayed signs of impairment from a controlled substance and was arrested for suspected DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.

Missing Purse Found

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois investigated a reported potential theft in Falls Creek Borough.

According to police, a 58-year-old Falls Creek woman reported that her teal-colored purse containing cash, prescription medications, important documents and cigarettes had gone missing from her residence along Deemer Avenue between 4:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on May 31.

Troopers said the purse and its contents, valued at approximately $350, were later located under the porch of the residence the following day. Police said the investigation has been closed.

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