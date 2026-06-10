ELDRED TWP., Pa. — A Brockport man is facing assault charges after Pennsylvania State Police alleged he injured a woman by throwing a plastic cup during an incident in Jefferson County.

Malachi Roy Hannold, 32, was charged June 8 with simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and summary harassment following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Marienville.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were called to a residence along Route 36 in Eldred Township at approximately 8:23 p.m. on June 6.

Police allege Hannold threw a plastic cup that struck a woman in the left wrist, causing a cut. The criminal complaint states Hannold intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to the woman.

The woman also told police that Hannold chased her around the inside of the residence in an attempt to remove her from the property, the affidavit said. Police noted there were four juveniles in the home when the alleged incident occurred.

The charges were filed by Trooper John P. Matacic II before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

Court records show Hannold was arraigned June 8 and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2 with Judge Bazylak presiding.

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