ALTOONA, PA — WTAJ is proud to announce the launch of WTAJ Weather 24/7, a new, always-on local weather experience designed to keep viewers across Central Pennsylvania informed anytime, anywhere. The channel is available free exclusively on the WTAJ+ app, accessible on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

WTAJ+ is WTAJ’s free streaming platform, delivering local news, weather, sports, and original programming directly to viewers on their connected TV devices. Built specifically for Central Pennsylvania, WTAJ+ expands the station’s commitment to local coverage—now adding a dedicated 24/7 weather channel viewers can rely on at any time.

With WTAJ Weather 24/7, viewers can get local weather reports from trusted WTAJ meteorologists around the clock, along with continuous updates, forecasts, and live coverage as conditions change. Whether it’s planning ahead or tracking severe weather in real time, the new channel ensures viewers always have immediate access to critical local information.

“WTAJ Weather 24/7 reflects our commitment to serving Central Pennsylvania with the information that matters most,” said Phil Dubrow, WTAJ’s Vice President and General Manager. “Weather never stops, and now neither does our coverage.”

Key Features:

•24/7 live local weather coverage

•Real-time tracking of changing conditions

•Up-to-date forecasts anytime

•Coverage from WTAJ’s team of local meteorologists

•Free streaming exclusively on WTAJ+

For more information and to start watching, download the WTAJ+ app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TVs.