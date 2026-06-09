PLEASANTVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Peak Hydraulics wants equipment owners to know that a bent hydraulic rod is more than a minor inconvenience.

Once a bent rod retracts into the cylinder, it can cause internal damage that isn’t visible from the outside—damage that often leads to costly repairs and unexpected downtime.

What Happens When a Bent Rod Retracts

A hydraulic cylinder is engineered to operate with precise alignment. When the rod is bent, even slightly, every movement forces components off their intended paths. That misalignment is what causes hidden internal wear.

Common results include:

Scored cylinder tubes — the rod drags against the tube wall, scratching or gouging the surface

Damaged seals — misalignment tears or pinches seals, leading to leaks and pressure loss

Premature wear — uneven stress shortens the lifespan of the entire cylinder

Higher repair costs — a simple bent rod can escalate into a full rebuild if ignored

Once the rod retracts, the damage is often already underway.

Why Early Inspection Matters

Stopping the cylinder before it cycles again is the most effective way to prevent internal scoring and seal damage. Early inspection keeps the issue contained and protects the rest of the hydraulic system from unnecessary wear.

Professional Repair You Can Trust

Peak Hydraulics provides full inspection, repair, and rebuild services for hydraulic components across all industries. Their technicians evaluate rods, tubes, seals, and internal surfaces to determine the safest and most cost‑effective repair path.

Don’t retract it. Get it checked.

Peak Hydraulics keeps equipment protected, aligned, and operating reliably.

PEAK HYDRAULICS

17136 Shreve Run Road

Pleasantville, PA

peakhydraulics.com

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