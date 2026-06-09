BARNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — A bridge rehabilitation project on River Road in Forest County is expected to get underway June 22, bringing traffic restrictions to a section of the roadway in Barnett Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the project will replace portions of the bridge carrying River Road (Route 2002) over Coleman Run Creek between the intersections with Coleman Road and Greenwood Road.

The work includes replacing the bridge’s existing steel beams, concrete deck, barriers, and guiderail. Crews will also complete limited paving work on both approaches to the structure.

PennDOT said one lane of the bridge will remain open during construction, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Construction is scheduled to begin on June 22, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in October 2026.

The existing 22-foot bridge was built in 1962 and is currently classified as being in poor condition. It is posted with a 19-ton weight limit and carries an average of approximately 100 vehicles per day.

The project has been awarded to Thomas Construction of Grove City at a cost of $1,057,742.42. PennDOT said the project will be funded entirely with state funds.

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to use caution, watch for changing traffic patterns, obey temporary traffic signals, and remain alert for workers and equipment in the work zone.

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