After a busy Western PA Speedweek which featured five consecutive nights of racing at five different tracks, regular racing resumed this past Friday at Tri-City Raceway and Lernerville Speedway. At Tri-City it was a first time winner who stole the show as nineteen year old Jake Whitling scored his first career pro stock win in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

“This is so awesome! I’ve been dreaming of this day, and I’m so happy my first win came at the track where my dad (Bobby Whitling) has had so much success,” Whitling said in victory lane. Early leader Curt Bish would hold on for second, while Andy Buckley rounded out the podium.

In the sprint car feature it looked like 64 year old Bob Felmlee might score his second win of the season after leading the first eighteen laps of the feature until Brandon Spithaler made the winning pass. It was Spithaler’s second consecutive win at Tri-City after winning the Western PA Speedweek finale. Felmlee would settle for second adding to his season point lead.

In the RUSH wingless sprint car feature it was all Blaze Myers who cruised to his track-record 19th career RUSH sprint win, and his eighth win in the last nine races for car owner Ted Hull. Closing out the night’s action it was Billy Myers winning his first RUSH stock car feature of the season.

This Friday at Tri-City it will be Fan Appreciation Night where general admission to the grandstands will be FREE! If you haven’t been to Tri-City yet this season this is the perfect time to visit and bring your friends and family! All four regular classes will be in action Friday highlighted by the 410 sprint cars.

Thanks to David Waters all four will also be running for increased purses. This week’s racing is dedicated to the memory of David’s son, Mike Waters. This marks the third time the Shiffer family has opened the grandstands for free to show their gratitude to the local racing community.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of Tri-City Raceway Park,” said Josh and Kyrsten Shiffer. “We love seeing the grandstands packed with families and friends enjoying a night out together. This free grandstand night is our way of saying thank you for making this track such a special place to be every single week.” Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00pm so make sure you’re there for all the action.

AJ Flick secured his third Speedweek championship (Rick Rarer photo)

The 2026 edition of Western PA Speedweek was a successful one that saw all five nights completed featuring good crowds and strong car counts. AJ Flick was back in form scoring the opening night win at Mercer Raceway Park to kick off the five nights of action. Flick would go back to back winning the next night at Pittsburgh Motor Speedway.

On Friday it was veteran Dale Blaney making his first start of the week and dominating the feature for the Speedweek win. Saturday it was central Pennsylvania invader Logan Wagner who made a late race pass to score the win at Sharon Speedway in what would be his only Speedweek appearance.

Speedweek would come to a close Sunday at Tri-City Raceway where Brandon Spithaler scored a popular victory and AJ Flick would be crowned Speedweek champion for the third time in his career on the strength of two wins in five races. $124,775 was the total amount awarded to Western PA Speedweek competitors through winnings, point money, contingency awards, cash prizes and product giveaways.

Ohio Speedweek kicks off this Friday with the All-Star Circuit of Champions at Attica Raceway Park. For local fans you can check out the All-Stars this Saturday at Sharon Speedway when night two of Ohio Speedweek takes center stage. The UMP modifieds will join the sprint cars with racing slated for 7:30pm.

Rick’s Racing Roundup is brought to you by:

Ascendance Trucks

Kerle Tire Company

Bauer Truck Repair

Redbank Chevrolet

DuBrook, Inc.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Cousin Basil’s Restaurant & Bar

Gatesman Auto Body

The post Rick’s Racing Roundup: Whitling Earns First Career Pro Stock Win As Tri-City Returns To Action appeared first on exploreJefferson.