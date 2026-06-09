Raymond J. Goldinger Sr., 89, a Hemlock Street, Brockway, PA resident, died on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the DuBois Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Born on January 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Agnes Balas Parisi.

On April 11, 1970, he was married to Alfreda A. McCurdy and she survives.

Retired, Ray had been employed at Stackpole Carbon in St. Marys. He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway, where he served as both an usher and an altar server for funeral masses. Ray also served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and was a member of the Bennetts Valley American Legion. Over the years, he also was a member of the S.O.I. Club in Brockway, the Brockway Sportsmen’s Club and the Penfield Fireman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pirates, and working around his house especially out in the yard. His greatest enjoyment though came from attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by daughters, Leslie (Scott) Moore of DuBois, Diana (Rob) Spinda of Brockway; a son, Raymond “Butch” (Sandy) Goldinger Jr. of Penfield, PA; grandchildren, Jonathan (Rhonda) Goldinger and Gregory (Taylor Bricen) Goldinger, both of Penfield, Daniel (Samantha) Hoffer of Greentree, PA, Jamie (Adam) Kepple of Treasure Lake and Rheanna Spinda of Brockway. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 11 at 12 p.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bennetts Valley American Legion Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance Association, 1147 Cherry Street, Brockway, PA 15824 or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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