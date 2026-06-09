SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Lucinda man escaped injury during an early-morning crash after his car struck a horse that entered the roadway in Snyder Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred on May 28 at 5:55 a.m. on Route 28, near Longwell Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Kevin M. Steele, 42, of Lucinda, was operating a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Route 28. The crash occurred when a horse suddenly emerged from a nearby driveway and entered the highway.

State police stated that Steele was unable to avoid the animal, and the Toyota struck the horse.

Steele, who was wearing his lap and shoulder belt at the time of the collision, was not injured, according to the report.

The Toyota Camry sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

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