Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 36.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 13.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.299 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.38/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.91/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.38/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.91/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today. The national average is down 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

June 8, 2025: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 8, 2024: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

June 8, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 8, 2022: $5.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.98/g)

June 8, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.19/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.30/g.

Hagerstown- $3.64/g, down 19.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.83/g.

York- $4.23/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.33/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in virtually every state over the last week as oil prices continued to fall, with crude approaching $90 per barrel and refiners ramping up output following seasonal maintenance,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The combination of lower oil costs and improving refinery runs has kept downward pressure on pump prices, giving motorists a welcome reprieve. However, the future of prices remains murky. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, global oil supplies continue to tighten, and any further deterioration in the situation could send prices sharply higher. For now, motorists may enjoy the savings at the pump, but the risk of a significant reversal has not gone away.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.