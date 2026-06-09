CLEARFIELD, PA – Each year on June 15, communities around the world come together to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) — a day dedicated to raising awareness about the mistreatment of older adults and promoting the importance of dignity, safety, and respect for our aging population.

Dennis Biancuzzo, Mature Resources Director of Business Development said, “Elder abuse can take many forms, including neglect, financial exploitation, emotional abuse, and even physical harm. Sadly, it’s more common than many realize: An estimated 1 in 10 adults over the age of 60 experience some form of abuse each year. Many cases go unreported — often because the victim is afraid, isolated, or unsure where to turn for help. Older adults with cognitive impairments, like dementia, are at higher risk of mistreatment.”

This year on June 15, 2026, Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, CNB Bank and the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Office will present an educational forum at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South 2nd Street, Clearfield, PA.

This event is open to the public. Seniors, Caregivers, Healthcare Professionals, Law Enforcement & First Responders, Social Workers & Case Managers, Financial Professionals, Legal Professionals, Long-Term Care Staff should all attend.

Why Attend? Learn – Identifying Signs: Learn to recognize signs of physical, emotional, and financial abuse. Reporting Requirements: Understand legal obligations for mandated reporting. Prevention Strategies: Learn to identify and mitigate risk factors like social isolation.

Please RSVP your attendance by calling 814-765-2696