CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after a vehicle malfunction caused his motorcycle to roll multiple times on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion, the single-vehicle crash occurred on June 5 at 2:07 p.m. on I-80 Westbound near mile marker 64.7.

Police reported that Rodney S. Walters, 60, of DuBois, was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson FXSTC Softail Custom traveling westbound on I-80. The crash occurred when Walters was negotiating a right-hand bend in the roadway and his motorcycle experienced a sudden malfunction, causing him to lose control, the report said.

State police said Walters was unable to regain control of the motorcycle, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. As the Harley-Davidson was rolling, Walters was thrown from the seat and landed directly in the left lane of the interstate, according to the report. The motorcycle ultimately came to a final rest on the southern berm, facing west.

Walters, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the collision, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by Knox Area Ambulance to Clarion Hospital for emergency medical care, according to the report.

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