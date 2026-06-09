BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County woman faces multiple criminal charges after police say she assaulted two men and left a three-month-old infant unattended to engage in a physical fight.

The court records state that Cindy Doan Nguyen, 32, of Brookville, faces the following charges:

Endangering Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Harassment, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Brookville Borough Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Mabon Street at approximately 12:58 p.m. on June 4.

Upon arrival, an officer observed Nguyen walking up from a downstairs apartment area, the affidavit of probable cause stated. Nguyen told the officer she had been in an argument with a man who was being verbally abusive, according to police.

Nguyen admitted she “went after” the man downstairs, the complaint said. She also allegedly told police she left her baby alone in the upstairs apartment, initially stating it was for seconds before saying it might have been minutes.

The responding officer noted the smell of alcohol on Nguyen’s breath, and Nguyen admitted to drinking that day, the complaint stated.

According to the affidavit, police located a man in the garage who stated that Nguyen threw a pool ball at him, striking the man above his right eye. Police reported in the complaint that the man stated he was “hammered” and was staggering.

When the officer checked the upstairs apartment, a three-month-old infant was found alone in a bassinet on a couch, the police report stated. The complaint noted the baby was fussing.

A second man at the scene told police he went upstairs to see what was happening, according to the affidavit. The man stated he called Nguyen an expletive, and Nguyen then punched him in the mouth, the complaint said.

Nguyen was arraigned on June 4 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, according to court documents. She was confined to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of her $30,000 bail, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20 in front of Judge Bazylak.

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