JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)– Gas prices are eight cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.515 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 16 cents since last week to $4.16. This marks the second straight week of decline. Pump prices are cooling off as the price of crude oil remains below $100 per barrel. But uncertainty lingers over when the Strait of Hormuz will fully reopen and resume traffic. Today’s national average is 38 cents less than a year ago but $1.04 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.25 million barrels per day to 8.59 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 211.6 million barrels to 215 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose $2.26 to settle at $96.02 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 8 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.515

One Week Ago: $4.598

One Year Ago: $3.339

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.467 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.548. The average in Clearfield County is $4.434.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.384 Altoona

$4.773 Beaver

$4.438 Bradford

$4.333 Brookville

$4.590 Butler

$4.497 Clarion

$4.445 DuBois

$4.433 Erie

$4.335 Greensburg

$4.532 Indiana

$4.343 Jeannette

$4.698 Kittanning

$4.388 Latrobe

$4.491 Meadville

$4.632 Mercer

$4.569 New Castle

$4.628 New Kensington

$4.778 Oil City

$4.678 Pittsburgh

$4.176 Sharon

$4.649 Uniontown

$4.486 Warren

$4.577 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.90), Washington ($5.62), Hawaii ($5.58), Alaska ($5.18), Oregon ($5.11), Nevada ($5.03), Arizona ($4.55), Illinois ($4.55), Idaho ($4.51), Washington, DC ($4.49), and New York ($4.45).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.44), Texas ($3.63), Oklahoma ($3.64), South Carolina ($3.70), Louisiana ($3.73), Tennessee ($3.75), Mississippi ($3.75), North Carolina ($3.75), Kentucky ($3.77), and Florida ($3.78).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), California (46 cents), Illinois (45 cents), Arkansas (45 cents), New Jersey (44 cents), and South Carolina (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Iowa (34 cents), Utah (34 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Colorado (37 cents), and Delaware (37 cents).

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