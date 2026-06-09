(SharePoint) As you get ready to send kids to summer camp, the American Medical Association (AMA) is encouraging you to follow these tips to make sure your child is prepared for a safe and healthy experience:

Be Sun Aware: Kids will spend a good portion of their day outside. Protect your child from damaging UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 before camp each day. Send a bottle with them so they can reapply every 2-3 hours. Also consider UV protective clothes and hats.

Avoid Bug Bites: The summer months bring out the bugs, and your kids will likely encounter them at summer camp. To keep your kids safe from insect bites and insect-borne diseases, have them wear loose-fitting, light-weight long sleeves and pants when possible and avoid clothes with bright colors and floral prints, which often attract bugs. Using an EPA-registered insect repellent is an effective way to protect your child from mosquito and tick bites, particularly in the early morning and at dusk. Avoid choosing products that combine bug spray and sunscreen, because they are most effective when applied separately. Always check your child’s skin for ticks after being outdoors as insect repellent doesn’t kill ticks, and they can remain on clothes and skin long after the camp day is done. Ticks are most likely to attach to areas where clothing is tight to the skin, like the waistband of pants, as well as the hairline and behind the ears. More information about bug safety from JAMA Pediatrics can be found at https://jamanetwork.com.

Prepare for Allergies: Seasonal and food-related allergies can spoil your child’s fun. Be sure to pack your child’s EpiPen or other allergy medication. If your child comes in contact with a food or environmental allergen that has been known to cause an allergic reaction, ensure they and camp supervisors know to act quickly.

Pack Healthy Lunches and Snacks: If you are packing your child’s lunch and snacks, include fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. Try to pack at least two-thirds of their meal with plant-based foods. Strive to include lean protein or plant-based protein and avoid processed meats and sugar-sweetened drinks such as soda and juice. Hydration is also important in the summer sun since kids, especially when physically active, are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure they have plenty of water in reusable containers.

Get Up-to-Date on MMR Vaccination: Be aware that the United States is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, and measles spreads very easily, often before you realize you’re sick. Measles is more than a rash. It is an extremely contagious, airborne virus that can cause severe health complications, particularly for babies and young children—including pneumonia, brain swelling, blindness and even death. The MMR vaccine is the best way to avoid spreading measles, mumps and rubella and prevent children from getting sick. There is no treatment for these infections, so vaccination is the best defense. Nearly everyone who doesn’t get the MMR vaccine will get sick if exposed to measles, mumps or rubella. Be sure to get your child vaccinated to protect against severe complications. Doing so will help keep them from missing out on summer camp and help parents and families from missing work to care for a sick child.

Arrange Medications in Advance: If your child needs to take a prescription medication while at camp, talk with camp organizers and counselors before camp begins to make sure there’s a plan in place for safely storing and administering the medication.

For more health tips and resources visit ama-assn.org.

“From campfires to making new friends, summer camp is packed with fun and adventure for kids. With a bit of thoughtful preparation, kids can have fun while staying safe along the way,” says AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, MD.