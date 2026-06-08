ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County woman facing criminal homicide charges after she allegedly concealed the deaths of four infants in the Cadogan Township home she rented is set to go to trial today.

Accoriing to court records, 40-year-old Jessica Marie Mauthe, of Cadogan, is scheduled to face trial today, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. before President Judge Chase G. McClister.

The trial had been previously scheduled for April 13, but was postponed when Mauthe gave birth to another child while in jail.

Court dockets show that Mauthe faces the following charges:

Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony 2

Conceal Death of Child, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

Abuse of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

She remains incarcerated in the Armstrong County Jail with bail denied.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint filed by Kittanning-based State Police, investigators were called to 139 Oak Avenue in Cadogan Township, Armstrong County, on September 13, 2025, after the property owner found a trash bag containing decomposing remains in a closet. He had been cleaning the residence following Jessica Mauthe’s eviction in August.

Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office responded and confirmed the remains were those of a deceased infant, the complaint continues.

Troopers from PSP Kittanning later located two more totes in the attic. Inside the containers, they reportedly found the remains of two additional infants, wrapped in towels and concealed in plastic bags, according to the complaint.

The fourth infant, which police say was located in a bedroom closet, matches the account Mauthe gave about the most recent birth, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Mauthe allegedly admitted to giving birth to the infants inside the home at different times over the past six years. She reportedly told police that one infant was born alive but died after she passed out on top of it. Another infant, she said, was left in the toilet for 15 minutes before being removed and found lifeless, the complaint states. A third child, born approximately a year ago, was reportedly smothered after she wrapped it in a towel and held it against her body until it stopped breathing, the complaint indicates.

Mauthe allegedly told investigators she never called for medical help or notified anyone about the death, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on September 18 on the following charges in front of Judge DeComo.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Extreme graphic details were not included because of the nature of the alleged crimes.

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