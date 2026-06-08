William Michael “Mike” Johnson, age 79, passed away on May 26, 2026, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Mike died in his sleep from complications of a rich and full life.

Mike was born in St. Marys, PA on December 3, 1946, to Rebecca (Mason) and Earl William Johnson. He was conscripted into the U.S. Army in 1969, where he served for two years, including a year in Vietnam. Formal higher education included Alfred State College, Mansfield University, and Penn State University. Mike served as a Vista volunteer on the Rosebud and Pine Ridge Sioux Reservations in South Dakota and in the Eskimo village of Selawik, Alaska. He worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the construction of Raystown and Tioga-Hammond dam projects. Mike also worked at Contrail as a Locomotive Fireman and Hostler.

After a summer as a park ranger, he settled in to raise a family in Brookville, PA, working as a Surface Mine Inspector with the Department of Environmental Protection for the next twenty-three years, retiring in 2007. Motorcycles then entered his life resulting in over 50,000 miles of exciting travel including a project that resulted in his riding to over 100 of PA’s 120 State Parks. During this time, Mike proudly rode as an active member of the Patriot Guard Riders, honoring military veterans throughout the area.

In June 2012, fate struck in the form of a terrible traffic accident which left Mike quadriplegic, forcing him to start his life over. However, memories of his former life carried him through as he rehabilitated and adjusted into a new more-relaxed schedule. Mike so enjoyed reading, playing with his three grandchildren, and taking them for rides on his red power chair. He loved them so much.

Mike was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and American MENSA. Mike lived an extraordinary life, living with Native Americans and Eskimos, operating trains, building dams, working in coal fields, and exciting travel on motorcycles — every boy’s dream.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years and best friend, Christine (Pesarchick) Johnson, of DuBois, PA; son, Daniel (Karen) Johnson, of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Sara (Nelson) Fox, of Sterling, VA; sister, Martha (Keith) Schalles and brother, Mark (Katherine) Johnson, both of Sterling Run, PA; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in DuBois at Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium on June 26, 2026, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with a disabled friend and take them a Wendy’s Frosty.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

The post William Michael “Mike” Johnson appeared first on exploreJefferson.