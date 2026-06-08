ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A trial for a local volunteer fire department official who faces more than 50 felony charges in the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl has been rescheduled for the sixth time, and will now be held in August.

Court records indicate that a trial for 34-year-old John Charles Cummings, of Seminole, that was scheduled for June 8 has been continued and will now resume on August 10 before President Judge Chase G. McClister.

The trial has been continued multiple times since January, having been previously scheduled for January 12, February 9, March 9, April 13, May 11 and June 8.

Cummings faces the following charges:

Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (five counts)

Rape of a Child, Felony 1 (five counts)

Statutory Sexual Assault: Defendant 11+ Years Older, Felony 1 (five counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1 (three counts)

Unlawful Contact with a Minor—Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (eight counts)

Corruption of Minors—Defendant Age 18+, Felony 3

Photographing/Filming Sexual Act on Computer—Child, Felony 2

Unlawful Contact with a Minor—Sexual Abuse, Felony 2 (three counts)

Indecent Assault—Person Under 13, Felony 3 (eleven counts)

Endangering Welfare of Children—Parent/Guardian, Felony 3

False Imprisonment of Minor/Parent, Felony 2

Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2 (five counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault by Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2 (five counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault – – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

The case has been transferred to the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas.

Cummings remains lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the complaint, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky reported on September 21, 2025, that the victim’s mother brought the girl to the police station after the child disclosed sexual contact with John Cummings. Police stated the mother told them she reviewed surveillance footage showing Cummings and the victim going to a private area and later discovered text messages referencing their sexual encounters.

The complaint states the mother reported the victim confirmed Cummings had sex with her.

Cummings admitted during an interview at the Kittanning State Police Barracks that he had sexual contact with the victim approximately 30 times over 18 months, beginning when she was nine years old, according to the complaint. Cummings admitted to deleting nude photographs of the victim from his phone the day of his interview, the complaint continues.

A forensic interview with the victim, as detailed in the affidavit, indicated Cummings began abusing her when she was nine. The victim reportedly disclosed multiple instances of abuse, including an incident on September 21, 2025. Police stated she reported that Cummings threatened suicide if she disclosed the abuse, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned September 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo.

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department tax records identify him as vice president of their organization.

Sources granted anonymity confirmed his role as a youth soccer coach.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

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