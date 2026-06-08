HOMER CENTER, Pa. (EYT) — One swing changed everything.

Mason Dinkfelt turned around a 2-2 pitch and sent it flying over the center field wall at First Commonwealth Field for a two-run homer that gave the DuBois baseball team a 3-1 lead on the way to a 4-1 win over Hollidaysburg in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals on Monday afternoon.

The win sends the Beavers to the state title game against Greencastle-Antrim at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field.

It was another win on a magical run to the final for DuBois, which has won pitcher’s duels and slugfests on the way for a chance for a PIAA crown.

DuBois beat Montour, 2-1, in the first round of the state playoffs a week ago before outlasting Upper St. Clair 13-10 in the quarterfinals.

On Monday, facing Hollidaysburg’s ace, the Beavers were up to the challenge.

So was Noah Farrell.

The DuBois starter worked out of a big first-inning jam, allowing just one run.

The first three batters for Hollidaysburg reached on a walk, single and error before a fielder’s choice brought home a run for a 1-0 lead.

But Farrell got a pair of strikeouts to end the threat and cruised through the next five innings before reaching his pitch-count limit.

Farrell have up just the one hit and unearned run, striking out 10 and walking three.

Grady Galiczynski gave up a pair of hits in the seventh, but also struck out two to help send the Beavers to State College.

Brody Knouse also homered, a solo shot in the second that tied the game at 1-1.

DuBois did its damage against Hollidaysburg starter Vince Boland, who came into the game with a 9-0 record, a microscopic 0.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 56⅓ innings pitched for the Golden Tigers.

Boland lasted just 3⅔ innings, giving up all four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out four and walked three.

Farrell also had two hits for DuBois. Trey Wingard had a hit and walked twice for the Beavers.

Waiting for DuBois at Medlar Field will be Greencastle-Antrim, the third-place team out of District 3.

The Blue Devils beat Bayard Rustin, 11-5, in the semifinals on Monday to reach the title game.

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