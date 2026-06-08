BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police say a passenger suffered a suspected minor injury following a single-vehicle crash in Big Run Borough late last month.

According to a report released June 5 by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the crash occurred at 9:47 p.m. on May 31 on East Main Street (State Route 119), just east of Mill Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Zachary E. Miceli, 40, of Big Run, was operating a 2016 Ford Escape traveling north on East Main Street, when Miceli failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway.

State police said the vehicle traveled into a yard along the northbound berm and struck a decorative stone. The Ford Escape proceeded to travel a short distance further before slamming into a wooden fence with its front end. The SUV came to a final rest along the northbound berm facing northeast.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kaylee N. Blair, 21, also of Big Run, suffered a suspected minor injury during the collision, but did not require transport to a medical facility. Miceli was not injured, according to the report.

Police noted that neither vehicle occupant was using a seat belt.

Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department and Brosius Towing.

According to the report, Miceli was cited for careless driving in connection to the crash.

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