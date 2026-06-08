CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a highway resurfacing project impacting Route 2017 (Scotch Hollow Road) in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, will start on Monday, June 8. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly five miles of road in Clearfield County.

On Monday, the contractor will close Scotch Hollow Road while it completes paving operations. While the road is closed, traffic will follow a detour using Route 2014 (Ashland to Coal Run Road), Route 53, and Route 2051 (Drane Highway) around the closure. PennDOT anticipates the road will only be closed for a day, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

On Wednesday, June 10, the contractor plans to close Route 1005 (Bee Hill/Clover Road) in Lawrence Township to complete paving operations. While the road is closed, traffic will follow a detour using Route 153, Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway) and Bloom Road around the closure. PennDOT also expects this to be a one-day closure, however construction schedules remain subject to change.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor plans to reduce Route 2012 (Turkey Hill Road) to one lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control between Faunce Road and Route 453 in Knox Township to complete paving operations.

PennDOT will issue an update if there are any changes to the construction schedule.

Overall work on this contract includes paving, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $769,000 contract.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.