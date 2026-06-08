CLEARFIELD — Engines will roar, music will fill the air, and thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon the Clearfield County Fairgrounds next September as Paul Jr.’s American Motor Fest rolls into town for a three-day celebration of motorsports, entertainment and American culture.

Scheduled for Sept. 24-26, 2026, the event — formerly known as Paul Jr.’s American BikeFest — is expanding into a much larger festival atmosphere with the addition of car shows, builders contests and a wider range of family entertainment. Organizers say the rebranded “Motor Fest” aims to create a rally-style experience unlike anything currently offered in the region.

The festival is spearheaded by renowned motorcycle designer and television personality Paul Teutul Jr., widely known from the hit television series “American Chopper.” Appearances are also expected from Mikey Teutul and custom bike builder Rick Petko.

According to event information, the festival will feature motorcycle and car shows, motocross stunt performances, monster trucks, wrestling, concerts, vendors, food, fireworks, a kids zone, meet-and-greets and more. Organizers are also planning live musical entertainment throughout the weekend, with country music star Bailey Zimmerman announced as the Saturday night headliner.

General admission activities during the day are expected to be free to the public, while separate tickets will be required for headline concert performances. Vendors and sponsors are currently being sought for the event, although organizers noted that food vendor spaces have already been filled.

The event is expected to provide a significant tourism boost for the area, with nearby hotels and campgrounds anticipated to accommodate visitors traveling from across Pennsylvania and neighboring states. Organizers have described the gathering as a “Sturgis-type” destination event intended to grow into a nationally recognized annual festival.

More information, including ticket sales, vendor opportunities and event updates, can be found through the official American Motor Fest website and the festival’s Facebook page.