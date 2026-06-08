DUBOIS, PA– The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) is inviting residents to help shape the future of transportation as part of the update to the region’s Long‑Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

The LRTP serves as the region’s roadmap for transportation investments and priorities over the next 20 years. The plan will guide future transportation decisions related to improving safety, maintaining roads and bridges, supporting public transit, freight movement, and expanding accessibility for residents, and overall community connectivity throughout Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.

Public participation is a critical part of the planning process, and North Central wants to hear directly from residents about the transportation challenges they experience every day and the improvements they would like to see in the future.

From June 1 through July 30, residents are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and transportation priorities through the online public engagement portal at https://rpo.ncentral.com/

To help increase awareness and make participation easy and accessible, North Central staff will be attending several community events throughout the month of June. Residents are invited to stop by the North Central booth to learn more about the LRTP update, ask questions, review transportation information, and provide input directly to planning staff.

Upcoming Community Events:

Cameron County Little League Carnival on Thursday, June 11, West 4th Street, Emporium

DuBois Community Days in the Park on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 City Park, DuBois

Brookville Laurel Festival Sidewalk Sale on Friday, June 19 Main St, Brookville

America 250PA McKean County Grand Celebration Parade on Saturday, June 20 62 Main Street, Bradford

Elk County Salutes America’s 250th Anniversary on Saturday, June 27 Sandy Beach Park, Ridgway

“Transportation impacts every part of daily life, from traveling to work and school to accessing healthcare, shopping, recreation, and emergency services, and public input is critical to ensuring the region’s transportation system continues to address the evolving needs of our rural communities both today and into the future,” said Amy Kessler, Director of Community Development and Regional Planning. “Transportation decisions made today will shape our communities for decades. By attending local events throughout the region, we are meeting residents where they are and creating opportunities to hear directly from community members, businesses, and visitors about the issues that matter most, including safety, infrastructure, transit, freight movement, and active transportation options.” For additional information about the Long-Range Transportation Plan update or upcoming outreach events, visit https://rpo.ncentral.com/. Printed comment forms are available upon request. To request a hard copy or for additional information, please contact Connor Vecellio at 814-773-3162 or cvecellio@ncentral.com.