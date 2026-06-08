YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Young Township on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on June 3 on N. Main Street (State Route 36), north of Lewis Farm Lane in Young Township.

Police reported that Kenneth J. Mercer III, 38, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 traveling northbound on Route 36. The incident unfolded when Mercer lost control of the motorcycle.

State police said Mercer dropped the motorcycle onto its left side, and he slid off the vehicle. Following the slide, Mercer and a witness at the scene managed to lift the motorcycle back onto its wheels and move it into a nearby parking lot, according to the report.

Mercer suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash, police said. He was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for medical evaluation. According to the report, Mercer was not using safety equipment at the time of the collision.

According to the report, Mercer faces a traffic citation for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

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