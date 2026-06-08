REYNOLDSVILLE, PA- 2026 Jeff Tech graduate David DeFoor was celebrated by his CTE Diesel Mechanics instructor Mr. Daniel Fleeger, and classmates from his shop program at Jeff Tech, when Joseph Huerbin, Cleveland Brothers Caterpillar representative, offered DeFoor a 15-month apprenticeship with the company.

The paid apprenticeship in Clearfield would include hands-on training and classroom training with computer diagnostics systems. Successful completion of the apprenticeship leads to full-time employment with the company.

Last year, 2025 Jeff Tech graduate Casey VanVoorhis was given the same opportunity. “We are so proud of David and grateful to the company for bestowing our graduates with this training and employment. An investment in our students is an investment in our community,” said Fleeger.