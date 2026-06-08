Article by Randy Bartley

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion-Limestone senior Bindi Weiland was selected as the 2026 Brookville Laurel Festival Queen Saturday evening at the Brookville Area High School. For her talent she performed an original dance routine.

Her dream of becoming a dancer was nearly de-railed when she developed Scoliosis and underwent three major surgeries on her back including a spinal fusion. She is now a speaker for the “Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation.”

At C-L she is a member of the National Honor Society of Dance Arts and Sparklers competition team. She loves music, theatre art, photography and travel. This summer she will be going on a mission trip to the Philippines with her church.

Bindi will also be participating in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade with the Spirit of America Cheer group.

Emelia Gow was the first runner-up. She will be a junior at DCC this fall. She is an athlete and also participates in musicals. She is a multi-sport athlete competing in soccer, basketball, track and cross country. She is a lover of the arts and enjoys spending time on stage in the music productions at DuBois Central Catholic.

Second runner-up was Elliana Gow a recent graduate from DuBois Central Catholic. She is a volunteer firefighter and works as an EMT. In school she was a member of Rotary Interact Club where she helped needy families with food and gifts at Christmas. She plans on attending Mount Aloysius College in the fall to study Echocardiography.

C-L graduate Jada Runyan, was crowned Miss Teen ALF in 2024 and was named Miss Congeniality. She has performed in many musical productions with the Brookville Community Theater and at Clarion-Limestone.

The Laurel Festival begins on Saturday, June 13 with Art In The Park and a Red Cross blood drive, a power lifting competition and a remote control car race.

Events Sunday, June 14, include an all you can eat pancake breakfast, the car and bike show, and a 5K run/walk.

Monday, June 15, features a walk through the Scripture Rocks Park and outdoor/sportsman’s day.

Tuesday, June 16, is family fun day featuring a tye-die event and the running of the Bowdish Miniature Railroad.

Wednesday, June 17, is Relay for Life Day and the annual pet parade.

Thursday, June18 is kid’s night with the Rock and Roll Pet Show and a pie eating contest. The running of the Laurel 500 will be followed by a street dance and foam party.

Friday June 19, is sidewalk sale day and chicken bbq on Main Street. Throughout the day manufacturing tours will be offered.

Saturday, June 20 is the grand parade followed by the Strawberry Social and the fireworks in the evening.

Continuing throughout the week will be the Laurel Art and Photography Show and the used book sale at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.

The theme for this year is “Laurel and Liberty” commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Additional information may be obtained at www.brookvillelaurelfestival.com

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