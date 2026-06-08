WATSONTOWN, PA– The Clearfield Cagerz 10U team won the Crush Into Summer tournament held May 30 and 31 in Watsontown, PA, going 4-0 with wins over Hughesville Spartans 14-4 and 17-5, Snyder County Storm 20-3, and Shikellamy Chiefs 19-3.

The team concluded its Spring/early Summer season at 11-7, which included a 2nd place finish at the April Classic Showdown at the Big Show Sports Complex in Leesport, PA. Cagerz 10U competed in tournaments in Bethlehem, McKeesport and Williamsport as well. They will be traveling to Sandusky, Ohio to compete in the Golden Spikes Classic July 16-19, held at the Sports Force Parks complex and hosting the 2nd Annual Cagerz Classic at the Clearfield Little League complex, July 25-26.