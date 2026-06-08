JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating several incidents reported across Jefferson County, including a drug case involving two young men and a juvenile passenger, a suspected DUI-related drug arrest, and vandalism at a local cemetery.

Summerville Drug Possession

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a vehicle stop on Heathville Road in Summerville Borough at approximately 10:28 p.m. on June 5.

Police said the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was further determined to be driving under the influence. A passenger was also allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. The arrestees were listed as two 18-year-old men, one from Home and one from Seward.

A 16-year-old female from Summerville was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and will be listed as a victim of reckless endangerment. Charges against both men are pending.

Drug Possession in Reynoldsville

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney reported that a 35-year-old DuBois man was arrested following a traffic stop on South Fourth Street in Reynoldsville Borough at approximately 1:07 a.m. on June 5.

According to police, the man displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspected DUI. Troopers also allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance. A one-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle.

Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office.

Vandals Damage Headstone in Bell Township

Meanwhile, state police are seeking information regarding vandalism at Circle Hill Cemetery in Bell Township.

Troopers said a headstone valued at approximately $800 was damaged sometime between 9:00 p.m. on June 3 and 10:00 a.m. on June 4 at the cemetery located along Greenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the damage is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.

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