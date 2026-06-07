FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) — A Smicksburg woman faces theft charges after she allegedly stole a computer and jewelry from a residence in Falls Creek Borough.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, 48-year-old Amy Jo Logan is charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The complaint states that the thefts occurred between January 19 and January 24 at a residence on Smithtown Road in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

A trooper was assigned to investigate the case on February 3, according to PSP DuBois. The victim told him that Amy Jo Logan was the only person staying at the home at the time the items disappeared, according to the affidavit.

The stolen property includes a silver Hewlett-Packard laptop computer valued at approximately $500, Unitron brand hearing aids, an Avon bracelet with charms, a gold ring with text cut into the band, and a silver wedding ring with one diamond, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, police located Logan on March 19. The affidavit states that Logan admitted to having the laptop computer at an unknown location.

Court records show that Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office filed the charges on June 3.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28 at 9:15 a.m. before Judge Inzana.

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