STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — To help individuals build a strong base for managing diabetes and improving health, Penn State Extension will offer “Dining with Diabetes” course starting June 25. The course includes four weekly classes, a three-month follow up and a live cooking demonstration.

The classes will occur from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 25, and July 2, 9, and 16, at the Special Services Building, 151 Standing Stone Ln., State College, Pennsylvania 16803. A follow-up class will occur on September 17, 2026.

The course is aimed at adults with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes or who are at risk of developing diabetes; caregivers and families; and anyone who wants to learn more about managing Type 2 diabetes.

The program will cover how to:

— Make healthy food choices.

— Plan meals and count carbohydrates.

— Set goals and track progress.

— Make daily physical activity choices.

— Read food labels.

— Eat wisely while dining out.

All participants receive the “Dining with Diabetes” cookbook, health and nutrition fact sheets, and meal planning tools.

To learn more and enroll by June 23, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes or call 877-345-0691.