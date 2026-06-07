Betty Helen (Harter) Carlow, age 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at her home in Brookville, PA.



Betty was born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 27, 1942, to the late Elizabeth Beach.

She attended Dobbins Voc-Tech School in Philadelphia, PA, and studied business at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Betty was a homemaker managing her household and family. She had also worked in the deli and meat department at the A & P Grocery Store.

Betty married her true love, Daniel T. Carlow, on September 8, 1962, in Andalusia, PA; he survives. The couple built a life of mutual love and trust that lasted over sixty-three years.

Betty had been the secretary of bowling leagues and enjoyed bowling throughout her lifetime. She was a musical person who loved singing, playing the piano, and dancing, especially tap dancing. She had previously competed and won two jitterbug competitions with her husband. Her children and grandchildren have inherited her enduring love of music.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who consistently offered her children unwavering support throughout their lives. She cherished their times together and always looked forward to creating new memories. Betty’s kindness was boundless, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Daniel, Betty is survived by six sons and three daughters; twenty-three grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; Bette Conklin.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one infant child, James Kevin. Betty was an only child and is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

All services will be held privately under the care of the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will also take place privately at the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Montgomery County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Dr., Clarion, PA 16214, or the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 2452 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701.

Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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