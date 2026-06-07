Name: Leo M. Demma

Born: January 1, 1921

Died: January 10, 2026

Hometown: DuBois, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army Air Corps

Leo was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving as an ammunition specialist.

He was in the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge.

He was laid to rest in the Mount Lebanon Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

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They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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