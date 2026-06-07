HERSHEY, PA – The 42nd annual Children’s Miracle Network Hershey (CMN) Telethon raised $321,497 to benefit equipment, programs and research at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital. The event aired June 1 through 4 on WGAL8.

One telethon segment highlighted the critical role Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care plays in transporting pediatric patients to the children’s hospital. In the video, Sophie Cannon shared her daughter Stella’s experience after she was transferred from another hospital following complications related to spina bifida. During the unexpected and frightening journey, Stella was transported in a donor-funded neonatal isolette. “Even though it seemed a little scary, it also was a comfort because it showed that she was being cared for,” she said. “Meeting the Life Lion team was immediately reassuring. They were not only kind and empathetic, but super professional. They were one bright spot in a moment that was otherwise scary.”

The segment also featured Life Lion Chief Flight Nurse Michael Fadale, who noted that approximately 40% of the team’s annual transports are pediatric patients. He explained that donor support helps provide the specialized equipment needed to safely transport children, ensuring patients receive the appropriate level of care throughout their journey to the children’s hospital.

See the video here.

The funds raised from this year’s Telethon will support family-centered programs, lifesaving equipment and transformative research for pediatric patients like Stella.

Gifts to the telethon were raised through a pre-event mailing, online donations and support from sponsors, including Johnson Controls; The Hershey Company; Hershey Entertainment & Resorts; Woodstream Corporation; Donegal Insurance Group; Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union; Highmark Bright Blue Futures; McClure Company; Shollenberger, Januzzi & Wolfe, LLP; Universal Media; JPL; and Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union.

“For more than four decades, the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon has demonstrated what is possible when a community comes together for children,” said Katie Anderson, director of Children’s Miracle Network. “The unwavering support of our donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners helps ensure that every child who comes through the doors of Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital has access to exceptional care, regardless of the challenges they face. From the courageous families who shared their stories to the many individuals and organizations who rallied behind them, every gift made a meaningful difference. We are deeply grateful for a community that continues to show up for kids, year after year.”

Learn more and give at CMNHershey.org.