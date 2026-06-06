CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University’s master of science degree program in counseling with an art therapy concentration has earned continued national accreditation, reaffirming the program’s commitment to preparing future mental health professionals.

The accreditation was granted by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) upon the recommendation of the Accreditation Council for Art Therapy Education (ACATE). The recognition follows a comprehensive review that found no areas of non-compliance and extends through the program’s next evaluation in 2034.

“Art therapy creates opportunities for healing that can reach people in ways traditional approaches sometimes cannot,” said Dr. Carolyn Brown Treadon, program director. “Our students learn to combine evidence-based counseling practices with creative expression to support individuals facing a wide range of emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges. This accreditation affirms the quality of that preparation and the meaningful work our graduates are equipped to do.”

Art therapists are trained mental health professionals who use psychotherapy alongside creative processes to help individuals explore emotions, cope with stress, process trauma, and improve overall well-being. Professionals in the field work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, schools, behavioral health agencies, rehabilitation centers, community organizations, and private practices.

According to PennWest, accreditation ensures the program meets nationally recognized standards for curriculum, clinical training, and professional preparation. Graduates of accredited programs are also better positioned to pursue professional credentials that can support career advancement and licensure opportunities.

“As communities continue to prioritize mental health and wellness, the need for skilled and compassionate professionals remains strong,” Treadon said. “We’re proud to prepare graduates who are ready to serve others while bringing creativity, empathy and clinical expertise to their work.”

PennWest’s art therapy concentration combines traditional counseling education with specialized art therapy training, offering students hands-on clinical experiences and the opportunity to develop skills for careers in a growing area of mental health care.

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