HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania drivers can now be fined for using handheld cellphones and other interactive mobile devices while behind the wheel under a new distracted driving law that took effect this week.

Known as Paul Miller’s Law, the legislation entered its enforcement phase on June 5 after a one-year warning period. Law enforcement officers can now issue citations to drivers found violating the law.

The measure makes it illegal for motorists to hold or support a cellphone or other interactive mobile device while driving. The law applies not only when a vehicle is moving, but also when it is temporarily stopped in traffic, at a red light, or at a stop sign.

Drivers may be stopped solely for violating the law, making it a primary offense.

PennDOT defines an interactive mobile device as a handheld wireless telephone, smartphone, tablet, portable computer, personal digital assistant, or similar device capable of voice communication, texting, emailing, internet browsing, social media activity, gaming, recording videos, or sending and receiving electronic data.

The law prohibits drivers from:

Holding a device in their hand while driving.

Supporting a device with another part of their body.

Dialing or answering a device by pressing more than a single button.

Reaching for a device in a way that causes them to leave a properly seated and restrained driving position.

Violators face a summary offense carrying a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

The law does provide exceptions. Drivers may use a device after safely pulling off the roadway and stopping in a location where the vehicle can remain stationary. Emergency communications with law enforcement or emergency services are also permitted.

The legislation is named after Paul Miller, who was killed in 2010 by a distracted driver. His family spent years advocating for stronger distracted driving laws in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT officials emphasize that distracted driving involves more than cellphones. Other common distractions include eating and drinking, adjusting vehicle controls, interacting with passengers, searching for objects inside the vehicle, personal grooming, reading, and looking at roadside events instead of the roadway.

Pennsylvania’s existing texting-while-driving law remains in effect. Drivers are prohibited from sending, reading, or writing text-based communications while operating a vehicle. Violations carry a $50 fine plus court costs and fees.

State officials say the goal of Paul Miller’s Law is simple: reduce distracted driving crashes and save lives by keeping drivers’ eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and attention focused on driving.

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