PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — A fire destroyed a fifth-wheel camper in Clearfield County early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, the incident occurred at approximately 5:36 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, on Bryan Lane in Penn Township.

Police say a 1995 fifth-wheel camper was destroyed by fire. The Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the origin and cause of the blaze.

Following the investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

The total damage was estimated at approximately $5,000.

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