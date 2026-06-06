CLEARFIELD, PA– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a deck replacement and paving project impacting a Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) bridge spanning the David S. Ammerman Trail approximately one mile East of Curwensville will start Monday, June 8. Rehabilitating this bridge, which was built in 1962 and carries an average of nearly 800 vehicles daily, will improve the ride quality across the structure, remove a 16-ton weight restriction for single vehicles, and improve its overall condition rating.

While the contractor performs the work, the bridge will be closed and drivers will follow a detour using Routes 879, Route 153, and Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway) back to Old Erie Pike. Work may periodically impact trail users with flaggers being present at those times, however it will always remain open. PennDOT anticipates the bridge will be closed until early September, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Overall work on this contract includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge deck, approach paving, guide rail upgrades, line painting and miscellaneous construction. Redrock Construction, Inc. of Lewistown is the contractor on this $676,500 project.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.