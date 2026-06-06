HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is encouraging students, recent graduates, and other job seekers to be cautious when pursuing employment opportunities online, warning that scammers frequently target people searching for summer jobs and work-from-home positions.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, employment scams often lure victims with promises of high pay, flexible schedules, remote work opportunities, or easy income. In many cases, scammers use fake job postings and applications to obtain personal information, financial details, or money from unsuspecting applicants.

“Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics to steal personal information and money from unsuspecting consumers,” Sunday said. “Now is the time of year for students, graduates, and other Pennsylvanians to line up summer jobs, and I encourage job seekers to do their research. If a job posting seems too good to be true, it probably is. Remember, a legitimate employer will never ask for payment upfront as part of the hiring process.”

One common scam involves fake employers asking applicants to receive packages at their homes and then repackage and ship them elsewhere. The items are often expensive electronics purchased with stolen credit cards. Victims frequently discover the company disappears before they receive any compensation.

Another scheme involves offers to purchase luxury goods at discounted prices and resell them for a profit. After victims send money, the promised products never arrive or turn out to be worthless.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection recommends several steps to help job seekers avoid becoming victims:

Research the company online and search for reviews, complaints, or reports of scams.

Discuss job offers with trusted friends or family members who may identify warning signs.

Never pay money to obtain a job. Legitimate employers will not charge applicants for employment opportunities.

Be suspicious of requests involving gift cards, cryptocurrency payments, or unusual financial transactions.

Never deposit a check and send part of the money elsewhere. This is often a fake check scam that can leave victims responsible for repaying the funds.

Contact companies directly using phone numbers found on their official websites to verify job offers.

Examine email addresses carefully. Legitimate businesses generally use official company domains rather than free email services. Government emails always end in “.gov.”

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted several recent cases involving Pennsylvanians who avoided scams after recognizing warning signs. In one instance, a woman was told she needed to purchase $400 in prepaid gift cards before receiving a company laptop for a work-from-home position. Another job seeker received a fraudulent check to purchase supplies for a remote job, only to learn from the bank that the check was fake.

Officials also noted that scammers sometimes impersonate real companies and employees. In one case, a Pennsylvania resident believed she had been hired for a virtual assistant position with a legitimate Florida business, only to discover she had been communicating with scammers posing as company representatives.

For those searching for employment, the Attorney General’s Office recommends using trusted resources, including official government job websites, Commonwealth employment listings, local recruitment events, and CareerOneStop, a job resource sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by an employment scam should immediately contact the financial institution or service used to send money and report the incident in an effort to stop or reverse the transaction.

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